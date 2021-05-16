England pacer Jofra Archer's injury resurfaces during County Championship match against Sussex

"I think there was some confusion over the state of his elbow. Ben thought he was going to bowl but his elbow's sore and so he couldn't bowl," ESPNcricinfo quoted Salisbury as saying.

"Regarding any other information about his elbow, it's the ECB's job to answer that. If he's sore today, he's not going to bowl tomorrow," he added.

When inquired as to why Archer was on the field if he wasn't fit, the Sussex coach said, "Both Archer and Brown were desperate to win games for Sussex. Ben's disappointment stems from the fact that one of his premier bowlers wasn't available and we're desperate to win this game against our local rivals."

The 26-year-old Rajasthan Royals' seamer had missed the IPL due to an elbow injury that he sustained during England's tour of India. After recovering from the injury, Archer turned out for Sussex in a County Championship game against Kent on Thursday (May 13) and finished with figures of 2 for 29 from his 13 overs.

The IPL was indefinitely suspended last Tuesday after multiple COVID cases inside the bio-bubble. Playing his first competitive match in more than one and a half months, Archer on Thursday scalped the wickets of Zak Crawley and opposition skipper Bell Drummond, as Kent were bundled out for 145.