England vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI, Live telecast, Live Streaming, India timing

Bengaluru, September 7: Having been badly bruised and battered in the first two games, Australia would be aiming for a consolation win in the third and final T20I against England at Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday (September 8).

The Eoin Morgan-led English side defeated Aaron Finch and his band by six wickets in the second T20I to clinch the three-match series. The hosts once again put up a brilliant show in all three departments of the game and added to the agony of the tourists.

The Aussies would now be aiming to get a win in the inconsequential game and take some confidence ahead of the three-ODI series, starting September 11 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

England vs Australia: England star Buttler to miss final T20 against Aussies

The Aussie batting has looked rusty as barring the top order none of their batters delivered in both the matches. David Warner - who slammed a fifty in the opening game - was dismissed for a duck while Finch once again made a contribution of 40 runs. But it was the middle order that didn't rise to the occasion and team would be hoping for a big knock from them in the final T20I.

England, on the other hand, would be looking to test their bench in the inconsequential tie. With Jos Buttler already out of the side, Tom Banton would be opening the innings with Jonny Bairstow. They might include Sam Billings in the playing XI.

Here are the Dream11 Fantasy Tips for the 3rd and final T20I between England and Australia in Southampton:

Playing XIs: England: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson. Dream11 Predictions: Batsmen: David Warner, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Mitchell Starc, Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa Captain: Dawid Malan Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch Dream11 Fantasy side Dream11 side: David Warner, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer, Mitchell Starc, Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa. Captain: Dawid Malan Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch Timings: 10:30 PM (IST) Channel: Sony Sports Network Live Streaming: Sonyliv