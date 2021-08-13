England vs India 2nd Test: India bowled out for 364 as batsmen fail on day 2; ageless Anderson grabs a fifer

Anderson returned with superb figures of 5 for 62 from 29 overs while Ollie Robinson (2 for 73) and Mark Wood (2 for 91) picked up two wickets each. At 39 years 14 days, Anderson became the oldest pacer to take a 5-wicket innings haul in Tests in the last 70 years since South Africa's Geoff Chubb, who had the figures of 6/51 vs England at Manchester in 1951 at the age of 40 years 86 days.

KL Rahul was the highest scorer for India with 129 while Rohit Sharma scored 83. No other Indian batsman could score a fifty in the game as Virat Kohli (42), Ravindra Jadeja (40) and Rishabh Pant (37) also scored runs and stitched crucial partnerships.

Jadeja was the final Indian wicket to perish as the left-handed batsman tried to post some quick runs on the board after the fall of the ninth wicket.

1

49713

Earlier in the day, England bowlers came back strongly in the morning session on day two of the second Test as India reached 346/7 at lunch break. India lost four crucial wickets in the morning session, including the overnight batting pair of KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane.

England started the day's play on a bright note as centurion Rahul was dismissed by pacer Ollie Robinson on the very second ball as he went for a drive but found the fielder at cover. Dominic Sibley took the catch to end Rahul's knock for 129. Rahul could only add two runs to his overnight total of 127.

India had a horrific start when Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed by James Anderson on the very first ball he faced the second day. Rahane, who had scored just one run in the previous evening, paid the price of following the out-swinger from the English pace legend. Rahane found a nick on the first ball of Anderson's over and England captain Joe Root took a fine catch at first slip.

Indians thus found themselves in deep trouble early at the start of the day's play and that also brought two new batsmen into the middle. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja then revived the Indian innings and forged a 49-run stand for the sixth wicket. Pant batted in his trademark fashion as he kept playing his unorthodox style of cricket.

However, Pant was dismissed for 37 off 58 deliveries after getting caught behind by Jos Buttler while edging the away going delivery from Mark Wood. Soon after Pant's dismissal, England spinner Moeen Ali also claimed a wicket in the very next over when he dismissed Mohammed Shami for a duck. Later, Jadeja along with Ishant Sharma ensured the Indians didn't suffer any damage further.