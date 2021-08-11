England vs India 2nd Test: Stuart Broad ruled out of Lord's Test series with torn calf

London, Aug 11: England seamer Stuart Broad will miss the remainder of the Test series against India after tearing his right calf.
Broad suffered the injury during the warm-up in training on Tuesday and will play no further part in the five-match series.
England called up Saqib Mahmood as cover on Wednesday (August 11), with James Anderson also set to miss the second Test at Lord's this week after struggling with a tight thigh.
An England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement read: "England seamer Stuart Broad has sustained a tear to his right calf and has been ruled out of the Test series against India. "He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear."
India vs England: Bowling attack going to be slightly depleted if both Broad, Anderson are ruled out: Bairstow
Mahmood could be set to make his Test debut on Thursday in the absence of England's vastly experienced new-ball pairing of Broad and Anderson.
Pace duo Mark Wood and Craig Overton are also pushing for recalls, while off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali was added to the squad this week following a first Test that ended in a draw at Trent Bridge.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.