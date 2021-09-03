England vs India, 4th Test Day 2: Pope-Bairstow revive hosts in 1st session after Umesh's dual strikes

Umesh - who picked up the wicket of India's tormenter-in-chief in the series Joe Root - went on picking up a couple of wickets on day two as he dismissed nightwatchman Craig Overton early and soon got rid of Dawid Malan.

Overton (1) failed to add any runs to his overnight score before getting caught at slip cordon by Virat Kohli. Malan (31) added a few runs to his total from the last evening before Umesh got him caught by Rohit Sharma at slip. The left-handed nicked the away going delivery and Rohit took a fine catch to end his innings. England looked in dire straits as half of the side was back in the hut for 63.

But comeback man Pope and Bairstow had other ideas as the duo played a brilliant counter-attacking knock. Having settled down before the drinks break, the duo broke the shackles and took on the offensive against Indian bowlers in the second half of the morning session.

The duo started dealing in boundaries and forged an unbeaten partnership of 77 runs for the sixth wicket before lunch break.

Bumrah - who dismissed England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed early on day one - remained wicketless in the session despite bowling well.

England thus scored 86 runs in the first session and lost a couple of wickets in that session.