England vs India 5th Test: Hosts announce playing XI, James Anderson makes a comeback

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings retains his place in the English side as Ben Foakes has not recovered fully from Covid-19.

The 39-year-old right-arm pacer, who missed the third and final Test against New Zealand last week due to an injury, was hoping to make his comeback for the fifth and final Test.

"I hate missing games. After that game at Headingley, the feeling around the group is so good that you want to be around it as much as possible. I certainly feel I've got more of a smile on my face in the field than I normally do. It's so much fun playing with this group in the style we have been.

"It was disappointing to miss the last game, seeing the guys out on the field having a good time and playing well. I'll keep my fingers crossed that I can get back in this week," Anderson told AFP on Wednesday (June 29).

Alex Lees and Zak Crawley will open the innings for England in the remaining Test of the five-match series which the visitors lead 2-1. Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Stokes will strengthen the hosts' middle order. Root and Bairstow - who were in phenomenal form against New Zealand - will be looking to continue the momentum against India. While the bowling unit comprises Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, and Anderson.

England have a brilliant record against India at Edgbaston as the Three Lions have won six of the seven Tests against the Indians on this venue while one match ended in a draw.

England Playing XI:

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.