England Vs India: Here's Probable India XI for 1st T20I in Manchester

London, July 2: Team India might have had it easy against Ireland in the two-match T20I series but England will be a tough side to beat as they start a challenging limited-overs' series against the Three Lions.

Over the last three years, England have resurrected their limited-overs' fortunes and are one of the most attacking outfits in ODIs/T20Is in world cricket currently.

Eoin Morgan and his boys mauled a depleted Australian side in ODIs 5-0 and later won the one-off T20I against the Aussies quite convincingly.

India, on the other hand, have been unbeaten in the T20Is for quite a long time and it isn't going to be a cakewalk for the English team as well. However, they would still have the home advantage and the latest form in their favour.

As the two teams possess some of the best limited-overs' players in their flanks, hence the series between them guarantees an even contest.

India skipper Virat Kohli had hinted in Ireland that any permutations in the playing eleven would only be like-for-like changes. In turn, this means KL Rahul could sit out as a backup opener and Dinesh Karthik is still an understudy for MS Dhoni, again favouring Manish Pandey's inclusion ahead of both.

Here's how India's probable XI might look like in the first T20I against England:

1. Shikhar Dhawan The left-handed batsman has been in a sensational form this year and even slammed a quickfire half-century in the first T20I against Ireland. Dhawan continued from where he left in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 and smashed 45-ball 74. He was, however, rested for the second game and KL Rahul was given an opportunity. Skipper Kohli must be hoping for another stellar performance from his Delhi teammate. Dhawan's good form will be crucial for India's success against England. 2. Rohit Sharma The right-handed opening batsman struck a profound 97 off 61 in the first T20I against Ireland, however, failed to open his account in the second game - though he was demoted lower in the batting order. Come Tuesday, Rohit would be looking to get back into his destructive form and give India a positive start in the opening game. The destructive opening pair of Rohit and Shikhar did exceptionally well for India in the opening game against Ireland and together added runs to their names. 3. Suresh Raina The veteran left-handed batsman regained his form with a brilliant half-century against Ireland in the second T20I and presented his contention for No. 3. Skipper Virat Kohli would promote the southpaw ahead of him against England. Raina has been doing well in the limited-overs' format and would be looking forward to continuing his good form further. Yuzvendra Chahal The wrist-spinner looked deadly against Ireland and picked up 6 wickets in two matches. Chahal will have to emerge as the biggest match-winner for India along with Kuldeep if they wish to win. The wrist-spin duo of Chahal and Yadav were the wreckers in chief for India in both the games and would once again be representing the spin department in England. The youngsters immediately got accustomed to the Dublin pitch and shared 13 wickets amongst themselves. These young spinners played a crucial role in India's triumph in the limited-overs' series against South Africa, and captain Kohli would be hoping for a similar clinical show from them in the entire English summer. Umesh Yadav In the absence of injured JaspritBumrah, the Nagpur pacer would be taking care of the pace department after Bhuvneshwar. Umesh Yadav featured in the second T20I against Ireland and impressed everyone with his performance.