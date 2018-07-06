England Vs India: Here's Probable India XI for 2nd T20I at Cardiff

1. Shikhar Dhawan

The left-handed batsman has been in a sensational form this year and his form would be crucial to India's success on England's tour. The southpaw failed to perform with the bat in the previous game and must be eager to make amends in the second game because he has always loved batting in English conditions.

Dhawan slammed a quickfire half-century in the first T20I against Ireland and team would hope he overcomes the poor show in the previous game.

Skipper Kohli must be hoping for another stellar performance from his Delhi teammate.

2. Rohit Sharma

The right-handed opening batsman struck a profound 97 off 61 in the first T20I against Ireland and scored 32 in the opening game. He and KL Rahul cemented a 123-run partnership for the second wicket and revived India from the early loss of Dhawan in the run chase.

Rohit would once again look to get back into his destructive form and give India a positive start. The destructive opening pair of Rohit and Shikhar did exceptionally well for India in the opening game against Ireland and together added runs to their names.

3. KL Rahul

KL Rahul scored an unbeaten ton as India produced a fine all-round display to stun the hosts by eight wickets in Manchester.

The classy batsman from Karnataka oozed class as he struck his second T20I century and hammered English bowlers all-round the park.

None of England bowlers could actually trouble Rahul, who is in a form of a lifetime at the moment. Team would expect another fine knock from the right-handed batsman.

4. Virat Kohli

The skipper didn't look at his very best in Ireland as he could score 0 and 9 in the two T20Is there. The right-handed batsman and team's batting mainstay came into bat at no. 4 as he wasn't in the best of form prior to that innings.

Kohli added some runs to his name in that game and even became fastest to 2000 T20I runs. That short knock would have settled his nerves and must have added to the morale of the Indian skipper and he would look more comfortable on Friday.

5. Suresh Raina

The veteran left-handed batsman regained his form with a brilliant half-century against Ireland in the second T20I and presented his contention for No. 3.

However, his services in the batting department weren't required in the opening game as Rohit, Rahul and Kohli had done the job for the visitors in that game.

Raina has been doing well in the limited-overs' format and would be looking forward to continuing his good form further.

As skipper Virat Kohli promoted himself above the southpaw in the opening game, it remains to be seen if Kohli promotes himself or Raina above him.

6. MS Dhoni

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman will once again resume his role on Friday. The senior glovesman affected his 33rd stumping in that game and surpassed Pakistan's Kamran Akmal to claim another record to his name.

Dhoni effected two stumpings in the first T20I off Kuldeep Yadav and more such glovework are going to put on the display in the coming games by the former India captain.

7. Hardik Pandya

The all-rounder from Baroda impressed with his batting exploits against Ireland and fans would hope he plays those big shots whenever he comes out to bat. He will be acting as the third pacer for India in the opening game against England and played his part well.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The right-arm pacer will be leading India's pace battery against England. Bhuvneshwar is going to be key bowler first up in England across all formats.

Apart from being a brilliant strike and death-overs' bowler, Bhuvneshwar is a sound lower-order batsman and has fair enough experience of batting well in England. The UP cricketer didn't look in the best of form the other day and must be eager to find his form soon.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

The Chinaman from Uttar Pradesh picked up 5 wickets in the first T20I and single-handedly demolished England's middle-order.

English batsmen like Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, etc. showed impatience against the young wrist-spinner and paid the price of attacking him.

In 3 games so far, played in the United Kingdom, Kuldeep has picked up 12 wickets.

10. Umesh Yadav

In the absence of injured JaspritBumrah, the Nagpur pacer is taking care of the pace department along with Bhuvneshwar.

Umesh picked up two wickets in the opening T20I and continued his form of picking up a wicket in the powerplays. He also featured in the second T20I against Ireland and impressed everyone with his performance.

11. Yuzvendra Chahal

The wrist-spinner looked deadly against Ireland and picked up 6 wickets in two matches, however, he remained wicketless in the previous game.

Chahal will have to emerge as the biggest match-winner for India along with Kuldeep if they wish to win the second one as well.

The wrist-spin duo of Chahal and Yadav were the wreckers in chief for India in both the games and would once again be representing the spin department in England.

The youngsters immediately got accustomed to the Dublin pitch and shared 13 wickets amongst themselves.