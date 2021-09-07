England vs India: Michael Vaughan differs with Sourav Ganguly's opinion about Team India

A spirited effort from the bowlers on day five guided Team India to an emphatic 157-run win as the visitors went 2-1 up in the series with one match to go.

Defending massive 367 in the second innings, Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur ran through England's top and middle-order before Umesh Yadav wrapped up the lower-order to wrap up the game for the visitors.

Bumrah and Jadeja live up to the expectations on a placid day five Oval track as the duo prevented the hosts from putting up resistance in their second innings despite the opening duo of Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed putting up a stand of 100 runs.

Once the opening stand was broken, the Indian bowlers triggered England's batting collapse in the run chase as the hosts were bundled out for 210 runs.

The cricketing world lauded the Virat Kohli-led Indian side for its brilliant show in the game which kept switching fortunes. Team India held on to the nerves and registered its first win at this venue in 50 years.

Ganguly was amongst the legends of the game who lauded Team India for showing grit and determination and congratulated Kohli & the band for showing great skill. Ganguly - who is now the president of the BCCI - took to his Twitter handle and wrote: "Great show...The skill is the difference but the biggest difference is the absorbing power of pressure...Indian cricket is far ahead than the rest @BCCI."

In Test cricket .. not White ball cricket 👍 https://t.co/t5M3HQTB1c — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 6, 2021

Former England captain Michael Vaughan differed with Ganguly's opinion about Team India and said Kohli and the band might be the best in the red-ball format but in the white-ball format, there are better teams than them.

"In Test cricket .. not White ball cricket," Vaughan replied to Ganguly's tweet.