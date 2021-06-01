England vs New Zealand 1st Test Stats and Records Preview: Anderson, Williamson eye big records

The opening match between the two teams will give some match practice to the New Zealand side ahead of the World Test Championships Final against India, starting June 18. The two teams will be looking to win while several players would be aiming to achieve some milestones in the series.

Here we take a look at the milestones the players will be looking to achieve:

# James Anderson will play his 161st Test match equaling Alastair Cook's (161) most Test cap holder for England.

# James Anderson (614 Test wickets) needs six wickets to overtake the third-placed Anil Kumble (619 Test wickets) and become the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

# Kane Williamson needs 57 runs to become the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket for New Zealand. Ross Taylor (7379 runs), Stephen Fleming (7172 runs), Williamson (7115 runs) are the highest run-scorers for the Kiwis in Test cricket.

# Stuart Broad (517 Test wickets) needs 3 more wickets to overtake Courtney Walsh (519 Test wickets) and become the third-highest wicket-taker among pacers. James Anderson (614) is number 1 and Glenn McGrath (563) is number 2 in the tally.

# Joe Root will play his 51st Test as England captain and he will surpass Michael Vaughan (51) in this series.

# Kane Williamson needs 119 more runs to become second NZ captain after Stephen Fleming to reach the 8000-run mark (combining all format).

# Tim Southee needs 9 more wickets to reach 600 international wickets.