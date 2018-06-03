Cricket

England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Highlights as Bess, Broad star in series-leveling victory

Posted By:
England players celebrate a wicket against Pakistan on Day 3 of their second Test in Leeds
England players celebrate a wicket against Pakistan on Day 3 of their second Test in Leeds

Leeds, June 3: England made amends for their Lord's debacle with a comprehensive victory over Pakistan at Headingley to tie the series 1-1.

Joe Root's side were thrashed by nine wickets in the opening Test match but found their groove in Leeds, dominating with bat and ball to end their eight-game winless streak.

Scorecard and commentary

Newcomers Dom Bess and Sam Curran impressed with the ball on day three after Jos Buttler brought his swashbuckling best with the bat to build England's lead to 189.

Buttler's unbeaten 80 helped the hosts post a respectable 363 all out, before England's bowlers made short work of Pakistan to triumph by an innings and 55 runs.

James Anderson – so often the talisman – got them on their way before the rest of the unit chipped in, Bess grabbing his first three Test wickets to finally put a smile on Root's face after months of misery in the longest format.

With the winds in their sails England set about stifling the Pakistan batsmen, a plan that worked well as wickets began to tumble at regular intervals.

A sublime catch by Bess at extra cover gave Anderson his second as Haris Sohail (8) departed, before the spinner was celebrating his maiden Test victim as Imam-ul-Haq (34) was trapped lbw.

Chris Woakes (1-18) and Curran (1-10) soon got themselves in on the act as Pakistan's resistance waned, their 189-run target to make England bat again looking tougher with each passing over.

Broad wrapped things up with the final two wickets as the tourists were toppled for 134, handing the hosts a resounding win inside three days.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, June 3, 2018, 21:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue