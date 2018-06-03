England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Highlights as Bess, Broad star in series-leveling victory

Joe Root's side were thrashed by nine wickets in the opening Test match but found their groove in Leeds, dominating with bat and ball to end their eight-game winless streak.

Newcomers Dom Bess and Sam Curran impressed with the ball on day three after Jos Buttler brought his swashbuckling best with the bat to build England's lead to 189.

Buttler's unbeaten 80 helped the hosts post a respectable 363 all out, before England's bowlers made short work of Pakistan to triumph by an innings and 55 runs.

James Anderson – so often the talisman – got them on their way before the rest of the unit chipped in, Bess grabbing his first three Test wickets to finally put a smile on Root's face after months of misery in the longest format.

7 - 7 of the last 8 Test dismissals recorded by Keaton Jennings have seen him caught either by the wicketkeeper or in the gully/slip region. Nicked. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/W3TnX4kFKr — OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 1, 2018

With the winds in their sails England set about stifling the Pakistan batsmen, a plan that worked well as wickets began to tumble at regular intervals.

A sublime catch by Bess at extra cover gave Anderson his second as Haris Sohail (8) departed, before the spinner was celebrating his maiden Test victim as Imam-ul-Haq (34) was trapped lbw.

Chris Woakes (1-18) and Curran (1-10) soon got themselves in on the act as Pakistan's resistance waned, their 189-run target to make England bat again looking tougher with each passing over.

Broad wrapped things up with the final two wickets as the tourists were toppled for 134, handing the hosts a resounding win inside three days.

Source: OPTA