England vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: When and Where to Watch ENG-W vs SA-W Semi-Final on TV and Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 15:17 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

England Women (ENG W) are set to face South Africa Women (SA W) in the first semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, October 29.

The English side has displayed dominant form throughout the tournament, showcasing consistency and composure in pressure situations. Under the leadership of Nat Sciver-Brunt, England finished second in the league stage, securing five victories in seven matches. As the knockout phase begins, the team will be eager to maintain its momentum and deliver a top-notch performance to seal a berth in the final.

Meanwhile, South Africa Women have also enjoyed a strong campaign, finishing third on the points table. Although they registered the same number of wins as England, a slightly lower net run rate and one extra defeat pushed them down a spot. Nevertheless, the Proteas have shown resilience and balance in both departments, making them a formidable opponent in the semifinals.

With both teams evenly matched and boasting a mix of experienced campaigners and rising talents, fans can expect a thrilling contest as the race for a place in the World Cup final heats up in Guwahati.

ENG-W vs SA-W Playing XI

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

England Women (Playing XI): Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

England vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final

India

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network from 3 pm IST and the match will be live-streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

UK

The ENG-W vs SA-W match will be telecast on Sky Sports TV from 10:30 am BST on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka

The match will be telecast on Maharaja TV from 3 pm local time.

Pakistan

The England vs South Africa match will be telecast on PTV and the live streaming is available on the Tamasha app and website from 2:30 pm local time.