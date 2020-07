England vs West Indies 2nd Test: Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Manchester, July 14: West Indies made a positive start with a win in the three-match Test series against England after defeating the hosts in the first match in Southampton, by four wickets on Sunday. The Jason Holder-led side will head to Manchester for the second Test, starting Thursday (July 16).

The tourists will now be eager to wrap the series in the second Test at the Old Trafford stadium here. The West Indies are the current holders of the Wisden Trophy after beating England at home last year.

England's regular captain Joe Root, who missed the first Test due to the birth of his second child, will join his teammates. He will replace Joe Denly in the playing eleven. England missed a reliable batsman like Root in the first Test and they will be bolstered with his presence at Old Trafford.

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Schedule, probable XI, live telecast, live streaming, India timing, head to head stats

Coach Chris Silverwood has already thrown his weight behind under-fire Jos Buttler and the wicketkeeper-batsman will be a part of the side. It will be interesting to see if the hosts make any bowling changes to the side. Stuart Broad seems to replace Mark Wood in the side.

West Indies, on the other hand, wouldn't be looking to make any changes in their side. With the new ICC rules in place in the wake of the pandemic, it will be interesting to see how the teams come to terms with them.

Here are the Dream11 Fantasy Tips for the 2nd Test:

Probable XI England: Joe Root (captain), Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Bess/Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad (Mark Wood), James Anderson. Probable XI West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarah Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel. Dream11 players Batsmen: Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Joe Root, Jermaine Blackwood All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Jason Holder Wicketkeeper: Shane Dowrich Bowlers: James Anderson, Shannon Gabriel, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad Captain: Jason Holder Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes Dream11 Fantasy side Dream11 Fantasy side for 2nd Test: Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Joe Root, Jermaine Blackwood, Ben Stokes (C), Jason Holder (VC), Shane Dowrich (wk), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Shannon Gabriel. Timings: The second Test between and West Indies will be aired live on Sony Sports Networks from 3.30 PM IST and live streaming will be on SONYLiv.