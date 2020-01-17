England withdraw declaration and bat on in bizarre scenes at Port Elizabeth

When Mark Wood was caught at mid-on off Kagiso Rabada to seemingly leave England 467-9, Root called a halt to his side's first innings at Port Elizabeth.

However, replays then showed Rabada had over-stepped, prompting Root to reverse his decision and instead advise his side to carry on batting.

Wood and Ollie Pope, who had earlier completed his maiden Test century, made the most of the bizarre situation by plundering a further 31 runs - in addition to the run England received for Rabada's no-ball - in quick time.

After racing to 42 from 23 balls, Wood eventually holed out to deep midwicket off Keshav Maharaj (5-180) and England declared on 499-9, with Pope 135 not out.

5 - Mark Wood has just struck 5 sixes; the most by any England number 10 or 11 in a Test match innings. Wagging. #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/JWQVeFdV62 — OptaJim (@OptaJim) 17 January 2020

Ben Stokes (120) had also reached three figures for the tourists prior to lunch as they kicked on superbly from an overnight score of 224-4.