England woman cricketer Katherine Brunt twerks on camera as Joe Root slams ton in Trent Bridge Test

Root scored a sensational 176 off 211 deliveries and along with Ollie Pope (145 off 239 balls) helped the hosts post 539 in their first innings. Continuing his sublime form with the bat in the red-ball format Root shared a massive 187-run stand with Pope.

The ton in the second Test against New Zealand in the ongoing series was Root's tenth since 2021. While the rest of the members in the Fab-4 Club i.e. Steve Smith (1 Century), Kane Williamson (1 Century) and Virat Kohli (0 Century) have struggled for runs.

His knock was applauded by one and all present on the ground but it was England woman cricketer Katherine Brunt who won the best celebration. The English pacer - who recently got married to fellow English cricketer Nat Sciver - was caught on camera twerking after Root's century. Her action left former English cricketer-turned-commentator Isa Guha and Sciver in splits.

The Barmy Army even shared the video clip of Brunt's twerking.

Root has been scoring runs at will and almost everywhere he's travelled since 2021. He has slammed centuries in Sri Lanka, India, Australia, West Indies and England during this period. The Yorkshire batter recently equalled former England batting legend Alastair Cook to become the youngest to complete 10000 Test runs. In the first Test against New Zealand, Root slammed an unbeaten 115 at the Lord's and helped his team register an emphatic 5-wicket win.

During his entertaining knock against New Zealand in Trent Bridge, Root played some of his trademark shots and some unconventional strokes as well. His reverse scoop shot during the innings became a topic of discussion on social media.