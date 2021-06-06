Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Brendon McCullum's old tweets mocking Indian English emerge; players under fire

England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan and his limited-overs deputy Jos Buttler and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum's old tweets making fun of Indian English are doing the rounds.

Earlier in May 2018, McCullum - who is now the coach of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders - tweeted, "josbuttler Sir, you play very good Opening batting." While Morgan - who now leads the KKR franchise - added, "Sir you're my favourite batsman."

While Buttler's old tweets in which he could be seen mocking the language used by Indian fans had tweeted, "Well done on double 100 much beauty batting your on fire sir." He further tweeted, "I always reply sir no.1 else like me like u."

All these cricketers are under fire for their distasteful tweets and making fun of the Indian fans.

Earlier England batting coach Graham Thorpe said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) could start reviewing the social media history of players before their selection in the national team.

Earlier, 27-year-old Robinson, who made his Test debut against New Zealand on Wednesday (June 2), was embroiled in controversy, as a string of sexist and racist messages that he posted on Twitter from 2012-13 emerged over social media.

Commenting on the issue, Thorpe said more effort would be made at inspecting a player's social media history in future to avoid such controversy. "It's clearly something that might need to be looked at so that a day like yesterday doesn't happen," Thorpe was quoted as saying by 'BBC'.

Robinson has since apologised for the posts he wrote while he was a teenager. "I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago which have today become public. "I want to make it clear that I'm not racist and I'm not sexist. I deeply regret my actions and I am ashamed of making such remarks," Robinson said.