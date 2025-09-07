Cricket Ex-India player Praveen Kumar applies for BCCI Selector's Post: Report By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 13:18 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar has officially applied for the post of national selector representing the Central Zone in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) senior men's selection committee. The vacancy is one of two positions open in the committee chaired by Ajit Agarkar, with the application deadline set for September 10, 2025.

Praveen Kumar, who played for India between 2007 and 2012, appeared in six Tests, 68 One-Day Internationals, and 10 T20 Internationals, taking a total of 112 wickets. Since last year, he has been serving as the chief selector for the Uttar Pradesh senior men's cricket team. His decision to apply for the national selector role marks a significant step forward in his post-playing career path.

According to sources cited by IANS, "Yes, it is confirmed that Praveen Kumar has applied for being the next national selector from the Central Zone. Now it will be fascinating to see who all put their hand up, with the deadline now just five days away." The same sources added, "With the deadline coming close now, you never know if he (RP Singh) may give it a go," referring to former India left-arm pacer RP Singh, who is also reportedly considering applying.

The BCCI mandates that applicants for the senior men's selection committee must have retired from all forms of cricket at least five years ago and meet certain playing criteria, such as a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 first-class matches, or ten ODIs and 20 first-class matches. Additionally, candidates should not have been part of any BCCI Cricket Committee for five years.

The current selection committee members include chairman Ajit Agarkar, Shiv Sundar Das (Central Zone), Subroto Banerjee (East Zone), Ajay Ratra (North Zone), and Sridharan Sharath (South Zone). Pragyan Ojha has also applied for a selector position from the South Zone.