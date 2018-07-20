Fakhar Zaman becomes first Pakistani to post ODI double century, shatters several ODI records

It is an all-time opening partnership record in men's ODI which these young batsmen achieved at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

WHAT AN INNINGS!@FakharZamanLive hits the first ODI double century for Pakistan! 💯💯



He passes Saeed Anwar's previous record for Pakistan of 194!



Take a bow! 🙌 #ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/iQNbmAGclU — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2018

Zaman, who eventually went on to slam his maiden ODI double hundred and first from his country, and Imam-ul-Haq bettered the record of Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga 286 against England. It took 12 years to break the record set by Tharanga and Jayasuriya (2006).

Imam-ul-Haq scored 113 before getting dismissed by Wellington Masakadza and laid the foundation for Pakistan's highest-ever ODI total. At the end of the innings, Pakistan reached 399/1 in stipulated 50 overs.

Queen Sports Club, Bulawayo in ODI cricket:



2009: Charles Coventry (194*) went past highest ODI score. (Saeed Anwar's 194)



2018: Fakhar Zaman (210*) went past Pakistan's highest ODI score. (Saeed Anwar 194)#ZIMvPAK — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 20, 2018

Meanwhile, young Zaman continued his brilliant form with the bat and became the first player from Pakistan and sixth overall to score a double century in the 50-over format. Rohit Sharma (264, 209* and 208*) is the only man to have scored a double century three times. Sachin Tendulkar (200*) was the first male cricketer to have slammed a double ton in ODI history.

History!

Congratulations @FakharZamanLive on your record breaking innings. the first Pakistani ODI Double Centurion 👏. pic.twitter.com/VvkAlBkB0I — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) July 20, 2018

Zaman also surpassed former Pakistan captain Saeed Anwar's individual total of 194, which came against India, to become highest run-scorer for Pakistan.

Zaman and Imam have also forged the highest-ever opening partnership for Pakistan as well, surpassing the previous highest of 263 between Aamer Sohail and Inzamam-ul-Haq against New Zealand in 1994.

Balls taken to score 200 in Men's ODIs:



138 balls Chris Gayle

140 balls Virender Sehwag

147 balls Sachin Tendulkar

148 balls Fakhar Zaman today*

151 balls Rohit Sharma (twice)

152 balls Martin Guptill

156 balls Rohit Sharma — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 20, 2018

Australian opening pair of David Warner and Travis Head are third on the list when they stitched 284-run opening stand against Pakistan in 2017.

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly hold the record for the highest opening partnership for India when they scored 258 runs together for the opening wicket against Kenya in 2001.

List of Double Centurions in ODIs:

Sachin Tendulkar Vs South Africa - 200*

Virender Sehwag Vs West Indies - 219

Rohit Sharma Vs Australia - 208*

Rohit Sharma Vs SL - 264

Martin Guptill Vs WI - 237*

Chris Gayle Vs Zimbabwe - 215

Rohit Sharma Vs SL - 209*

Fakhar Zaman Vs Zim - 210*