FanCode bags rights of Bangladesh Premier League 2022

As per a Media Release received, the eighth season of BBPL will feature 30 games in the league stage followed by the play-offs with the finals scheduled for February 18.

Cricket fans across India can expect high-octane action as top cricketers like Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram and many more will ply their trade in the league that will feature six teams - Minister Group Dhaka, Chattogram Challengers, Fortune Barishal, Sylhet Sunrisers, Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians.

The league will be played in a double round-robin format with each team facing the other twice during the league stage followed by three play-off games and the final to be played across the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Fans across India can enjoy a comprehensive match experience through interactive live-streaming, fastest interactive live scores, in-depth sports stats and analytics, real-time match highlights, personalised viewing experiences among others on the FanCode App and www.fancode.com.

Day 1 will see a double-header with Chattogram Challengers taking on Fortune Barishal in the opening match followed by Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka fixture at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on January 21 with the grand finale scheduled for February 18.

Recently, Fancode had grabebd the rights of some of the big franchise-based cricket tournaments including Caribbean Premier League, Everest Premier League and European Cricket Championship.

They also got the rights for the West Indies' home series against Australia, The 100 cricket in England and Ireland's historic tour of the USA

It may be recalled that they were the only platform to offer official merchandise of all eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises during the 14th edition through its online sports fan merchandising store FanCode Shop.