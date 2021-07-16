FanCode to exclusively broadcast The Hundred in India

The action-packed 100-ball cricket competition, which will include 68 matches played over five weeks starts from July 21.

The tournament has eight women's and men's teams from major cities across England and Wales.

ECB's The Hundred is an entirely new format of cricket. It has 100 balls per innings, wherein the bowling changes ends every ten balls. Bowlers deliver either five or ten consecutive balls, and each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game.

FanCode is currently holding the rights of the West Indies vs Australia series.

FanCode to live-stream WI vs AUS series exclusively

The partnership between ECB and Dream Sports, the parent company of Dream11 and FanCode, is a comprehensive sports deal. FanCode will be the official broadcast partner in India and Dream11 an official partner.

ECB Chief Commercial Officer Tony Singh, said, "The Hundred is a new, innovative, cricket competition featuring some of the world's top players, and we're excited that fans in India will be able to enjoy the action."

Talking about the partnership, FanCode co-founder Prasana Krishnan, said, "We're excited to bring The Hundred to our rapidly growing fan base in India. Continuous digital innovation in creating unmatched sports viewing experience is an important part of our customer promise, and with its unique format, the tournament fits in perfectly with what we at FanCode stand for."

Dream Sports Chief Marketing Officer Vikrant Mudaliar shared his views, "We're thrilled to launch a comprehensive partnership with ECB for The Hundred with both Dream11 and FanCode."

FanCode will provide a personalised sports experience to Indian sports fans through many user-first features for all the live action from The Hundred.

Some of these offerings include interactive data overlays, fastest ad-free live scores, multimedia commentary, in-depth sports statistics and analytics, real-time match highlights, multiple audio feeds and much more.

Fans will also have the flexibility to watch a single match or the entire tournament through Match Pass and Tour Pass respectively.