Farmers Protest: Manoj Tiwary, Irfan Pathan, Sandeep Sharma take veiled dig at ex and current India cricketers

By

New Delhi, February 4: Cricketers Sandeep Sharma and Manoj Tiwary joined others to take a veiled dig at several current and former India cricketers, who started tweeting in response to the international icons for extending their support to farmers' protest in India.

Indian cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, current captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane all tweeted in support of the central government after pop star Rihanna, ex-adult star Mia Khalifa and environmentalist Greta Thunberg lent their support to the protesting farmers who are against the latest farm bills, which has been facing criticism for the last three months. Thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh have been stationed at the borders of the national capital, Delhi, demanding to scrap of the new legislations.

Farmers protest: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane call for unity in the hour of disagreements

The likes of Tendulkar and Kumble iterated that India is more than capable of taking its internal issues to amicable solutions. While voicing his opinion Kohli said that he is "sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties". Kohli called for staying united during the hours of disagreements and said farmers are an integral part of our country.

"Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together," Kohli posted.

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane urged everyone to stay united and then work towards resolving the internal issues together. "There's no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one. Let's remain united and work towards resolving our internal issues #IndiaTogether," Rahane tweeted.

Amused by several cricketers making a beeline to defend the government after the ongoing protest started garnering the attention of celebrities in the west.

While Sandeep Sharma questioned Sachin's tweet citing it as an internal matter of India, Manoj Tiwary termed them as mere puppets acting on the directions of the government.

However, Sandeep later deleted his tweet but the fans shared the screenshot of the Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer's tweet.

Meanwhile, former India pacer Irfan Pathan also took a dig at those tweeting with '#IndiaAgainstPropaganda' while highlighting the murder of George Floyd in the USA last year which triggered the Black Lives Matter Movement all over the world.

Earlier on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said the damage is done to India's global image by the government's "obduracy and undemocratic behaviour" can't be remedied by a cricketer's tweets.

India hit out at global celebrities such as singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg for their support of the farmers' protests. Several Bollywood and cricket stars, as well as top ministers, also rallied around the government in its pushback.

"For GoI (government of India) to get Indian celebrities to react to Western ones is embarrassing. The damage done to India's global image by GoI's obduracy & undemocratic behaviour can't be remedied by a cricketer's tweets," tweeted Tharoor, who served as the minister of state for external affairs from May 2009-April 2010 during the UPA II government.

Tharoor's tweet came after cricketing stars used the twin hashtags -- #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda -- to amplify the pushback to the global celebrities.

Story first published: Thursday, February 4, 2021, 16:23 [IST]
