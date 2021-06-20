Father’s Day: Being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing: Virat Kohli pens heartfelt message

Happy father's day to all the father's all across the world. Of all the wonderful things that God has blessed me with, being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing . As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together. ❤️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Anushka also took to social media to mark the special day and penned down some beautiful words for her father, Ajay Kumar Sharma and husband Virat Kohli, and shared several photos with the duo.Anushka, who is in Southampton with Kohli, shared the photos on Instagram and wrote, "The two most exemplary men. The two who 'get me'. Filled with bountiful of love and grace. The best fathers a daughter can have. #happyfathersday."Meanwhile in the ongoing WTC Final at the Ageas Bowl, Kohli failed to add to his overnight score, as he fell early on the third day of play. At lunch, after losing Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahana, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin, India had postes 211/7. The Indian skipper will be content with the score, considering the tough conditions.Earlier, after opening day had been completely washed out, the second day had been curtailed due to bad light. The third day of play was also delayed due to some drizzle, but much to everyone's relief, the players did take to the field while the rain stayed away. New Zealand had elected to bowl first in the maiden WTC final being held in Southampton.