Father’s Day: Being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing: Virat Kohli pens heartfelt message

Bengaluru, June 20: India skipper Virat Kohli, who welcomed his first child, Vamika, with actor-producer wife Anushka Shamra on January 11, said being a father is the greatest joy and blessing in his life.
On the occasion of Father's Day, the India skipper, who is currently playing in the ICC World Test Championship Final against New Zealand in Southampton, shared a heartfelt message while remembering his father, on social media site Twitter.
"Happy Father's Day to all the father's all across the world. Of all the wonderful things that God has blessed me with, being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing. As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together," tweeted Kohli.
Happy father's day to all the father's all across the world. Of all the wonderful things that God has blessed me with, being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing . As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together. ❤️— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 20, 2021
