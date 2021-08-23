West Indies vs Pakistan: Fawad Alam century gives visitors hopes to level series

After another delay Pakistan resumed at 212 for four after the entire second day was lost due to rain and a sodden outfield and despite losing early wickets managed to get through to 302 for nine declared as Fawad returned after retiring on the first day with cramps.

Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed both openers inside the opening six overs before poor light ended the day with West Indies 39 for three.

Faheem Ashraf fell for 26 with only six runs added to the overnight score, with Mohammed Rizman trapped lbw by Jason Holder shortly after for 31.

Pakistan, who had been two for three on the first day, slipped to 231 for seven when Holder had Nauman Ali caught behind for a golden duck but Fawad played a key role.

The 35-year-old left-handed batsman reached triple figures shortly after the first drinks break and finished up unbeaten on 124 from 213 balls, with 17 boundaries, batting across more than six hours.

"It was challenging. The conditions weren't easy on day one, the heat, it was humid and hot," Fawad said. "We were 2-3 so we needed to come back, had to build partnerships. That's what me and Babar [Azam] did on the first day.

"I am very happy right now. Whenever you score a century for your country, you feel proud and that's exactly what I'm feeling right now."

The new ball did damage again as West Indies took to the crease, with Shaheen having Kieran Powell out lbw for 5 and captain Kraigg Brathwaite bowled for 4.

Roston Chase was dismissed by Faheem for 10 late in the day, with Nkrumah Bonner (18) and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph (0) the unbeaten batsmen at stumps on a day owned by Fawad.

Pakistan, who lost the first Test of the two-game series, lead by 263 runs with two days remaining.

