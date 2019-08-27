Cricket
Feroz Shah Kotla renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium; stand to be named after Virat Kohli

By
Feorz Shah Kotla renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium
Feorz Shah Kotla renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium

New Delhi, August 26: The Delhi and District Cricket Association on Tuesday (August 27) decided to rename Feroz Shah Kotla stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium. Former Union Minister and DDCA president Arun Jaitley had passed away last week after prolonged illness.

1. When and where is the renaming ceremony

1. When and where is the renaming ceremony

The renaming will take place on September 12 at a function where a stand at the stadium will be named after India captain Virat Kohli as announced earlier. The function, to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, will be graced by the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

2. DDCA's explanation on renaming

2. DDCA's explanation on renaming

Speaking on this initiative, DDCA president Rajat Sharma said: "It was Arun Jaitley's support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud." Though later he clarified that Kotla will remain the name of the ground as it was stadium has been renamed.

3. What Jaitley did for DDCA

3. What Jaitley did for DDCA

Jaitley, during his tenure at DDCA as it president, is credited with renovating the stadium into a modern facility, increasing its capacity to accommodate more fans besides constructing world class dressing rooms.

4. A brief history of Kotla

4. A brief history of Kotla

The Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium is the second-oldest cricket stadium in India after Kolkata's Eden Gardens and was established in 1883. The stadium's capacity is currently at over 40,000. It has played host to 34 Test matches, 25 ODIs and 5 T20Is. Besides that, it also hosts matches for the Delhi cricket team as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.

5. Kohli's message

5. Kohli's message

Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Shri Arun Jaitley ji. He was genuinely a good person, always willing to help others. He took out his precious time back in 2006 when my father passed away to come to my home & pay his condolences. May his soul rest in peace.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 16:37 [IST]
