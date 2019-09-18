First-class delivery - Abbott takes record-breaking 17 wickets for Hampshire

The former South Africa international followed up his first-innings figures of 9-40 at the Rose Bowl by taking 8-46 second time around, spurring his team to an emphatic 136-run win.

Abbott's stunning performance saw Somerset - chasing their first county title - bowled out for 144 after they were set 281 on the final day of the Division One fixture.

The 32-year-old's combined figures of 17-86 from 36.2 overs are a new record for Hampshire, while they are also the best match return by a bowler on English soil since Jim Laker's 19-90 against Australia at Old Trafford in 1956.

Abbott had also contributed 25 crucial runs with the bat in his side's second innings, sharing in a ninth-wicket stand worth 119 alongside James Vince, who made 142.