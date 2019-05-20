Cricket

Five stars who featured in 2015 World Cup, but won't play in 2019

By
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers could still have easily played another World Cup.

Bengaluru, May 20: The ICC Cricket World Cup is not just a get together of top teams from around the world, but also an occasion to witness the world's best talents assembling on one stage to perform.

World Cups have always been a treat to watch since the best cricketers facing each other, producing the best examples of skills in the game.

The forthcoming World Cup starting on May 30 in England also promises to be a top-quality event from that aspect though at the same time, it will not see some top-class players who had taken part in the 2015 edition.

Here is a list of cricketers who had excelled in the 2015 edition, but will not feature in the 2019 World Cup:

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

One of the most gifted batsmen the game has produced and also a true gentleman, Kumar Sangakkara played his fourth and final World Cup in 2015. The left-hander had a magnificent run in that edition, scoring four consecutive centuries and ending up as the second-highest scorer of the tournament with 541 runs (just six runs short of the top-placed Martin Guptill) in seven matches, averaging 108.

He could have been easily the top scorer had Sri Lanka not been knocked out in the quarterfinals by South Africa. With over 14,000 runs in 404 ODIs, Sangakkara came closest to winning the world title twice -- in 2007 and 2011 -- but ended up in losing the finalists' side. The stylish southpaw will be missed this time.

AB de Villiers (South Africa):

AB de Villiers (South Africa):

At 35, AB de Villiers could have easily played another World Cup but he chose to call it a day in international cricket last year, leaving millions of fans shocked. The dashing batsman, one of the most prolific hitters of the ball, played three World Cups and was in a great nick in the 2015 edition. His 162 not out off just 66 balls against the West Indies in Sydney remains one of the top centuries in the history of the tournament.

De Villiers, who has played in 228 ODIs to score 9,577 runs at an average of 53.50 and strike rate of 102, was the captain of the Proteas in the 2015 World Cup and was seen ending his journey with tearful eyes after his side lost to New Zealand in the semifinal. He still continues to dazzle in T20 franchise cricket.

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)

Brendon McCullum bettered the 1992 record of the late Martin Crowe to become the first captain to take New Zealand to the final of a World Cup in 2015. It was also the fourth and final World Cup for the hard-hitting wicket-keeper-batsman and he had a successful stint on the highest stage.

McCullum played his last international game in 2016 after having scripted a remarkable batting career. McCullum, who has scored 19 centuries across all three formats, however, could not really conclude his fairy-tale run in the 2015 World Cup as the Kiwis lost the final to Trans-Tasman rivals Australia.

Michael Clarke (Australia)

Michael Clarke (Australia)

Michael Clarke became the fourth Australian captain after Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting (twice) to win the World Cup for his country in 2015. He was though the first to win it at home.

Having played in three World Cupss, Clarke had scored almost 8k runs in 245 ODIs at an average of 44.50. The 2015 final happened to be Clarke's final ODI and the Australian side will certainly miss the batsman who had granted much solidity to its middle order.

Morne Morkel (South Africa)

Morne Morkel (South Africa)

South African speedster Morne Morkel played international cricket as recently as last year, but called it quits before turning 34. The fast bowler continues to play county cricket for Surrey and is also aiming to make a career at the Big Bash League in Australia. Morne, who also played in the 2011 edition, was known for his lethal partnership with Dale Steyn who will play his final World Cup this year.

Morkel, who has taken 188 wickets in 117 ODIs at an average of 25.32, was one of the most successful bowlers of the 2015 edition with 17 scalps from eight matches. The fans will remember for days the man's tearful exit after the Proteas lost the semifinal to New Zealand in 2015.

 
Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 14:17 [IST]
Other articles published on May 20, 2019

