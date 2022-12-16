"Forget you're Sachin's son for 15 days" - Yograj Singh reveals advice to Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun, who is the son of icon Sachin Tendulkar, recently emulated his dad by scoring a hundred on his first-class debut in a Ranji Trophy match for Goa against Rajasthan.

The 23-year-old siwtched to Goa from Mumbai before the Indian domestic season started and on his Ranji debut, the southpaw scored 120 off 207 balls. He also took two wickets in the match.

Before the Ranji Trophy season started, Arjun had spent 15 days training with Yograj Singh, who revealed to Indian Express, that he only took on the training on Sachin's request, who is like an elder son to him.

"In the first week of September, I got a call from Yuvi (Yuvraj), saying, 'Dad, Arjun will be in Chandigarh for two weeks and Sachin has requested if you have time to train him'," Yograj told The Indian Express.

"How could I have said no to Sachin, he is like my elder son. But I had one condition. I told Yuvi, 'You know my way of training and I don't want anyone to intervene'."

Yograj also said that he advised Arjun to forget that he was Sachin's son and train to his best potential for the next 15 days.

"I had told him that he must forget he is Sachin Tendulkar's son for the next 15 days. I feel he was mollycoddled by coaches because he is Tendulkar's son. I told him that he needs to get out of his father's shadow," Yograj Singh said.

Arjun was primarily played as a bowler when he represented Mumbai. Yograj, however, was stunned with the youngster's batting ability and revealed that he had a chat with Sachin about it.

"When I saw him batting, I thought this guy could be a destroyer. I immediately gave feedback to Sachin and Yuvraj. I called Sachin and asked him why he didn't focus more on Arjun's batting," Yograj said.