Former Australian spinner Bruce Yardley succumbs to cancer

The off-spinner played 33 Tests and seven ODI's for Australia between 1978 and 1983. He also enjoyed a long career at Western Australia.

The biggest highlight of the off-spinner's Test career was the ten-wicket haul he took against the West Indies at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1982. The spinner took a total of 126 wickets in his Test career.

Yardley was also renowned as a brilliant gully fieldsman and handy lower-order batsman. He even held the record for Australia's quickest half-century for 38 years after reaching the milestone from 29 balls against West Indies in 1978. His record was finally broken by David Warner in January 2017.

Yardley, who took 344 wickets in 105 first-class matches, became Sri Lanka's coach in the late 1990s. He also coached and commentated internationally, before battling cancer back home in Western Australia, where he died at Kununurra District Hospital.