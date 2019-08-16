Cricket
Former cricketer VB Chandrasekhar death a case of suicide, say police

By Pti
Former cricketer VB Chandrasekhar passed away on August 15 at his house
Chennai, August 16: Former India opener and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai, in a case of suicide, police said on Friday (August 16).

It was initially reported that he had died following a massive cardiac arrest.

According to a senior police official, Chandrasekhar ended his life by hanging himself at his house in the city on Thursday evening due to debts.

He was under a lot of stress due to the debts incurred, the police official added.

The former Indian opener owned a team (VB Kanchi Veerans) in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, the fourth edition of which concluded on Thursday (August 15).

VB Chandrasekhar passes away

The dashing Tamil Nadu right-hander of yesteryears, who was only six days short of his 58th birthday, is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Chandrasekhar played 7 ODIs between 1988 and 1990, scoring only 88 runs, but at the domestic level he was prolific for a few seasons, aggregating 4,999 runs in 81 games with a highest score of 237 not out.

A qualified engineer, VB as he was popularly known in cricketing circles, was a member of the state team that won the Ranji Trophy in 1987-'88.

Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 12:22 [IST]
