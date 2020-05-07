S Badrinath launches ‘MFORE’ to focus on mind skills and conditioning in sports; gets MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli's backing

The main objective of MFORE is to remove the interferences caused by the Mind and enable the player to perform to their true potential. It will also identify the needs of the sporting ecosystem and fulfil them with customized training programs that in-turn brings in a culture of mind conditioning and mental skills training among the sports fraternity in India.

Badrinath will get together with famous sportspeople of the country on a specially curated show, 'Mind Masters by MFORE' on Star Sports 1 Tamil, every Sunday 7 pm onwards.

With the need and importance of mental conditioning to achieve peak performance in sports - MFORE aims to build simple and sustainable training programs for players, coaches as well as parents.

These programmes will help them overcome anxiety, self-doubt, fear etc., and achieve peak performance consistently. By unleashing the power of their minds, MFORE intends to train sportspersons to get through any hardships effortlessly.

Founder of MFORE and Former Indian cricketer S Badrinath sheds light on Mind skills training for sportspersons, "Having undergone mental conditioning coaching during my playing days, I can vouch that it can bring in a positive difference in the players' performance."

Former teammates and ace Indian Cricketers like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli also accept the need for mental conditioning to get to the fullest potential.

Lending his support to the MFORE initiative before the lockdown, Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared his experiences with top coaches from various sports, including cricket, volleyball, tennis and golf in a session conducted by MFORE.

During his interaction with the coaches, Dhoni emphasised, "In India, I feel there is still a big issue of accepting that there is some weakness when it comes to the mental aspects, but we generally term it as mental illness. Nobody really says that, when I go to bat, the first 5 to 10 deliveries my heart rate is elevated, I feel the pressure, I feel a bit scared because that's how everybody feels - how to cope with that? This is a small problem but a lot of times we hesitate to say it to a coach and that's why the relationship between a player and coach is very important be it any sport."

Indian cricket team captain Viral Kohli talks about how players can overcome difficult situations through mind skill training "I think mental health and mental clarity is the most important factor in life; not just in sports.

Badrinath and MFORE helping these cricketers will go a long way in them understanding themselves better and going out there and performing despite the conditions and situations being difficult for them"

Coaches play an important role in the players' performance and accomplishments. The coach-player communication is of pivotal importance - MFORE will conduct workshops for coaches, preparing them to understand the mental side of their players.

With a strong belief in working along with the coaches to influence the player, MFORE will contribute largely to the sports fraternity in enabling players to perform to their true potential.

Leading India cricketer and Badrinath's former Tamil Nadu teammate, R Ashwin spoke about the MFore initiative during the show, "It's an extraordinary initiative on Badri's behalf. A lot of people address skills, speak about the mental aspect of the game. But no one can really put a roadmap and say what really a cricketer needs mentally. How can you disconnect the mind when you're playing? These are things that are crucial for any athlete. Your mind constantly cross-questions you and gives negative vibes from inside which is only natural. So, to be able to create a platform for such people to ask for help is an amazing initiative. I urge people to be more honest about themselves and understand that they need help. Understanding and asking for help by itself is very courageous."

Legendary Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni highlights the importance of a mental conditioning coach, "Mental conditioning coach should not be the one who comes for 15 days, because when you come for 15 days, you are only sharing the experience. If the mental conditioning coach is constantly with the player, he can understand what are the areas which are affecting his sport."

MFORE in this venture will partner with Star Sports; India's leading broadcaster, to launch a series called 'MIND MASTERS by MFORE' on Star Sports 1 Tamil. The five-episode series will feature top sports personalities interacting with MFORE founder S Badrinath on the importance of Mind Training and Mental Toughness in Sports.