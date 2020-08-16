Former India opener and MP Chetan Chauhan succumbs to Covid 19

"My elder brother - Chetan Chauhan - has left us today after fighting a good battle. I sincerely thank everyone who had prayed for his recovery. His son Vinayak will be reaching anytime and we will then perform last rites," said Pushpendra Chauhan, brother of Chetan Chauhan.

Chauhan breathed his last at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and he was earlier admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow where he was entered on records on August 12 after returning Covid 19 positive. Chauhan had played 40 Tests for India and was the longest-serving opening partner of Sunil Gavaskar.

Chauhan, a doughty opener from New Delhi, had made 2086 runs from 40 Tests at 31.6 with 16 hundreds and remains only a handful of players who has made more than 2000 runs in Test cricket without making a hundred. He has also played in seven ODIs for India and made 153 runs. Gavaskar and Chauhan has also raised 12 hundreds stands between them and made over 3000 runs together.

After retiring from cricket, Chauhan had served his home association the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities - president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector - apart from being manager of the Indian Team during their tour of Australia in 2007-08.

Chauhan was also twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, in 1991 and 1998. He was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1981. Chauhan has always been known for his grit on the field and candid talk off it. Cricketers and politicians condoled the death of Chauhan as the news filtered in.