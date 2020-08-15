Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical but responding to treatment: Family

By Pti

New Delhi, Aug 15: The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, is "critical" and he remains on life support at a medical facility in Gurugram.

The 73-year-old Chauhan, who is also a cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing positive for the virus on July 12.

His condition did not improve and after he developed other complications, Chauhan was shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

The former cricketer, though, is responding to treatment. "Early morning today, Chetan ji had a kidney failure and subsequently, had multi-organ failure. He is currently on life support. We are all praying that he wins this battle," a senior Delhi & Districts Cricket Association official, who is keeping track of the developments, told PTI on Saturday.

When his younger brother Pushpendra Chauhan was contacted, he said: "He is critical but has shown some signs of improvement after treatment during the day. We are hopeful that his condition will improve in the coming days."

Chauhan, who played 40 Tests for India, was the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's longest- serving opening partner. He has served the DDCA in various capacities -- president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector -- apart from being manager of the Indian Team during a tour of Australia.

More TEAM INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,526,192 | World - 21,345,178
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 20:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue