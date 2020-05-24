Cricket
Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar tests coronavirus positive, puts himself in self-isolation

By

Lahore, May 24: Former Pakistan cricketer Taufeeq Umar tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday (May 24) and the left-handed batsman has self-isolated himself. The cricketer felt feverish on Saturday (May 23) and immediately opted for a test.

He is the fourth cricketer to be affected by novel coronavirus after Zafar Sarfaraz (Pakistan), Majid Haq (Scotland) and Solo Nqweni (South Africa).

Umar told Geo News, "I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick last night, and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe."

No fans, no saliva, hand sanitisers on boundary: Vincy T10 Premier League 2020 begins cricket in times of coronavirus

On the occasion of the holy festival of Eid, the 38-year-old cricketer added further, "I have isolated myself at home. I appeal to everyone to pray for my swift recovery."

Umar, who played 44 Tests, was once a key part of Pakistan's batting line-up. The southpaw announced his arrival at the big stage when he slammed a ton on his debut in 2001. However, his career didn't flourish well and he wasn't part of the squad between 2006 and 2010. He slammed seven centuries and 14 fifties in Tests. Umar's highest total in a Test innings is 236.

He also opened the batting in the ODIs but didn't find much success in the white-ball cricket. He played 22 ODIs for Pakistan.

Story first published: Sunday, May 24, 2020, 14:57 [IST]
