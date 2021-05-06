Former Rajasthan leg-spinner Vivek Yadav succumbs to COVID-19

"Rajasthan Ranji Player and a dear friend...Vivek Yadav is no more. May his soul R.I.P. Thoughts and prayers with the family," former India opener Aakash Chopra tweeted.

Yadav, who played 18 first-class matches and picked up 57 wickets, featured in the 2010-11 Ranji Trophy final, his finest hour in a brief domestic career. He scalped 4/91 in the Baroda first innings with four of the top five in the batting order setting up an all-important first-innings lead for Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Ranji Player and a dear friend...Vivek Yadav is no more. May his soul R.I.P. Thoughts and prayers with the family 🙏 Om Shanti. — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) May 5, 2021

He had played his last competitive match even before he had turned 30. Yadav was undergoing treatment for cancer and had gone to the hospital for his chemotherapy, where he was tested and returned positive for COVID-19. His health deteriorated before he lost his battle against the dreaded virus.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

The country on Thursday (May 6) reported 4,12,262 new cases of Covid-19 and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of patients infected with the novel coronavirus were 3,29,113 discharged during the same time period. The total number of cases rose to 2,10,77,410, total recoveries were at 1,72,80,844. The total death toll was 23,01,68. India has a total of 35,66,398 active cases at the moment.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,72,80,844, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.