Four wickets in four balls! Germany's Anuradha Doddaballapur enters history books

The special moment came in the fourth T20I during Germany women team's tour to Austria and the occasion became all the more sweet as Anuradha's effort saw her team notching up a facile 137-run win. Anuradha is the first woman bowler to achieve this unique feat.

In fact, the 33-year-old Anuradha's 4/4 is too rare as she joined Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in the club. Malinga did it against South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2007 at Providence while Rashid emulated Malinga against Ireland in a T20I match against Ireland in 2019 at Dehradun.

Batting first, Germany made 198 for no loss in 20 overs with player of the match Christina Gough smashing a 70-ball 101 that contained 13 fours. Her opening partner Janet Ronalds made an unbeaten 68 off 60 balls that had six boundaries in it. It was also the second 190+ partnership between Gough and Ronalds as they had notched up 191 runs for the opening wicket in the second T20I.

In reply, the Austria women could not mount a meaningful chase and were skittled for 61 for 9 in their full quota of overs. Anuradha was the pick of the bowlers with a figures of 3-2-1-5 that also included the world record four-in-four sequence.

Her victims were Jo-Antoinette Stiglitz (1), Tugce Kazanci (0), Anisha Nookala (0) and Priya Sabu (0). Stiglitz was caught by Christina Gough while three others were clean bowled. Anuradha completed her five-wicket haul soon dismissing Harjot Dhaliwal. Harjot was trapped in front of the wicket.

The 5/1 was so reminiscent of former West Indian pacer Courtney Walsh's effort against Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy in 1986 held in Sharjah. Walsh had then dismissed Duleep Mendis, Asantha de Mel, Ravi Ratnayeke, Rumesh Ratnayake and Grame Labrooy. Apart from Mendis, who was caught behind by Jeff Dujon, all other batsmen were clean bowled.