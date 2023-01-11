From Sachin to Rohit: Top Five ODI Run Scorers at the Eden Gardens

1. Sachin Tendulkar

India legend Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most amount of ODI runs at the Eden Gardens. The legend amassed 496 runs in 13 matches at the Kolkata stadium, with a solitary hundred to his name.

Runs: 496

Matches: 13

Average: 49.6

100s: 1

50s: 4

(Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)

2. Mohammed Azharuddin

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin is ranked second in the list. The crafty Indian batter played 9 matches in Kolkata and has scored 332 runs at the iconic stadium. He never scored a hundred, but scored at an average of 47 in the matches that he played there.

Runs: 332

Matches: 9

Average: 47.4

100s: 0

50s: 2

3. Virat Kohli

King Kohli is ranked third in the list with 326 runs in just 6 matches. The talismanic batter has found Eden as one of his favourite grounds as he has scored 4 50+ scores in just six innings.

He will also have a chance to surpass the likes of Azhar and Sachin as he takes on Sri Lanka tomorrow (January 12) and may play in future matches at the venue.

Runs: 326

Matches: 6

Average: 54.3

100s: 1

50s: 3

4. Aravinda de Silva

Sri Lankan legend Aravinda de Silva is the only non-Indian player among the top five run-getters at the Eden Gardens.

The destructive batter has scored 306 runs at a fiery strike rate of 116 in the ODIs throughout the years. He also never got a hundred at the venue, but scored four fifties in just five innings at the ground. One of his memorable knocks came in the 1996 ODI World Cup semi final.

Runs: 306

Matches: 5

Average: 61.2

100s: 0

50s: 4

(Image Courtesy: ICC)

5. Rohit Sharma

The Indian captain Rohit Sharma completes the top five list. Rohit has scored 271 runs in just two matches, while scoring a mammoth 264 runs in the first match that he played against Sri Lanka in 2014.

His 264 is the highest score in ODIs by a player and the Indian batter will have an opportunity to enhance his record at the venue on Thursday as India take on Sri Lanka yet again.

Runs: 271

Matches: 2

Average: 135.5

100s: 1

50s: 0