From Umar Akmal to Rohit Sharma: Eight youngest players to score a half-century in T20 World Cup

8. Robin Uthappa (21 years 307 days)

Robin Uthappa scored his first T20 World Cup against Pakistan in the 2007 World Cup. He scored 50 runs off just 39 balls, hitting 4 fours and 2 sixes.

India won the match via a bowl-out after it ended in a tie in regular overs.

7. Noor Ali Zadran (21 years 218 days)

Afghanistan's Noor Ali Zadran scored this half-century in the 2010 World Cup against India. He was the lone warrior for the Afghans, scoring 50 off 48 balls. India won the match comfortably by 7 wickets. Ashish Nehra was adjudged Man of the Match for 3 wickets.

6. Brendan Taylor (21 years 218 days)

Zimbabwe legend Brendan Taylor starred in the 2007 World Cup. He scored an unbeaten 60 against Australia and helped his country to chase the target of 139 to give Zimbabwe a historic win.

5. Andre Fletcher (21 years 190 days)

West Indies Andre Fletcher is the 5th on this list. His debut half-century against Australia came in 2009. He bludgeoned past the Aussie bowlers to score 53 off just 32 balls. West Indies chased down the target of 170 with more than four overs to spare. Chris Gayle also scored 80 runs in the match.

4. Nasir Hossain (20 years 296 days)

Nasir Hossain got this half-century in a lost cause against New Zealand in the 2012 World Cup in Sri Lanka. He scored 50 runs but Bangladesh lost the match by 59 runs.

3. Rohit Sharma (20 years 143 days)

Rohit Sharma announced himself on the international stage with this fantastic unbeaten 50 against South Africa in 2007. In the super eight match, India was in trouble at 33 for 3. In came Rohit and showed his oozing class to the world. India won the match by 37 runs and Proteas were eliminated from the World Cup after the defeat.

2. Umar Akmal (19 years 349 days)

A teenage Umar Akmal stole the show in 2010 in this match against South Africa. He scored a fantastic 51 off just 31 balls, with 4 massive sixes in it. Pakistan beat South Africa by 11 runs and Akmal was given the man of the match. Its only a shame that he couldn't do justice to his talent, but nevertheless, a free-flowing Umar Akmal was a treat to watch.

1. Junaid Siddique (19 years 325 days)

Junaid Siddique is the youngest player ever to get a T20 World Cup half-century. He scored it in the inaugural tournament in 2007 against Pakistan. Siddique amassed 71 runs off 49 balls, with 6 fours and 3 maximums. Bangladesh were beaten, but young Siddique earned a deserved Man of the Match award for his show.