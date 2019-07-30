Full text of Prithvi Shaw's statement after BCCI hands him ban for failing dope test

According to a statement released by the ICC, the 19-year-old "inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can commonly be found in cough syrups".

The 19-year-old, who scored a century on his Test debut against West Indies last October, will be banned until November 15 as his punishment is backdated to March 16.

BCCI hands Prithvi Shaw back-dated suspension for failing dope test

Shaw accepted his charge from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and explained the substance was present in an over-the-counter remedy he bought to treat a respiratory tract infection.

Shaw took to his social media handle and express his anguish over the entire development saying 'this has really shaken me... I accept my fate with all sincerity'.

Shaw wrote on his Twitter handle, "I have come to know today that I will not be able to play cricket till mid November 2019. This is in light of a prohibited substance present in the cough syrup which I inadvertently took when I had severe cough & cold while playing for my Mumbai team during Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament in Indies in Feb 2019."

"I was coming back off a foot injury which I suffered during the India tour of Australia & I was returning to active cricket in that tournament. However, out of my eagerness to play, I didn't follow the protocol of being careful in consuming a basic over the counter cough syrup," he added.

"I accept my fate with all sincerety. While I am still nursing an injury which I suffered during my last tournament, this news has really shaken me. I have to take this in my stride & hope it inspires others in our sports fraternity too in India that we as athletes need to be extremely careful in taking any medicine for the smallest of medical ailments even if the medicine is available over the counter & we need to always follow the protocol," he further wrote.

Shaw added: "I thank BCCI for all the support & also my near & dear ones who have always stood by me. Cricket is my life & there is no bigger pride for me than playing for India & Mumbai and I will come out of this faster & stronger. Thank you again everyone for your support."

Akshay Dullarwar and Divya Gajraj have also been suspended along with Shaw for doping violations.