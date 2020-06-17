Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Indian soldiers death: Chennai Super Kings suspends team doctor for his social media post mocking PM Modi

By

Chennai, June 17: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday (June 17) suspended its team doctor Madhu Thottappillil for a social media post on the death of 20 Indian Army personnel during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh which was deemed to be in "bad taste".

CSK, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni who holds the rank of an honorary lieutenant in Territorial Army, announced the suspension on its official Twitter page. The team is owned by former BCCI President N Srinivasan's India Cements.

"The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor," the statement read.

"Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste," it added.

Thottappillil has been with the team since the IPL's inception and is a specialist in sports medicine.

On Tuesday, after reports came in of Indian casualties during the violent face-off in Galwan Valley, Thottappillil had posted a tweet mocking Narendra Modi government. He later deleted the tweet and protected his account.

Thottappillil wrote on his handle, "Just curious if the Coffins will come back with a 'PM Cares' stickers on them?"

A colonel was among the 20 Army personnel killed in the face-off on Monday night, the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La.

At that time, India lost around 80 soldiers, while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation.

More CHENNAI SUPER KINGS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 13:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue