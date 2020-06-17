Indian soldiers death: Chennai Super Kings suspends team doctor for his social media post mocking PM Modi

CSK, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni who holds the rank of an honorary lieutenant in Territorial Army, announced the suspension on its official Twitter page. The team is owned by former BCCI President N Srinivasan's India Cements.

"The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor," the statement read.

Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste.

"Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste," it added.

Thottappillil has been with the team since the IPL's inception and is a specialist in sports medicine.

On Tuesday, after reports came in of Indian casualties during the violent face-off in Galwan Valley, Thottappillil had posted a tweet mocking Narendra Modi government. He later deleted the tweet and protected his account.

Thottappillil wrote on his handle, "Just curious if the Coffins will come back with a 'PM Cares' stickers on them?"

Thottappillil wrote on his handle, "Just curious if the Coffins will come back with a 'PM Cares' stickers on them?"

A colonel was among the 20 Army personnel killed in the face-off on Monday night, the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La.

At that time, India lost around 80 soldiers, while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation.