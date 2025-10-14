India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

Cricket Gautam Gambhir Net Worth 2025: IPL Coaching Salary, Brand Endorsements, Real Estate & Business Ventures Breakdown By Siddhika Prajapati Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 21:57 [IST]

oi-Siddhika Prajapati

Gautam Gambhir celebrates his 44th birthday today, a moment to reflect on a journey that stretches far beyond cricket. From thrilling fans as a fiery opener on the international stage to shaping India's victorious campaign as head coach of the national team this year, Gambhir has worn many hats with aplomb.

According to reports, his net worth stands at ₹265 crore (US$32 million) in 2025, a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence in cricket, business, politics, and mentorship. As India clinched the Champions Trophy under his coaching, Gambhir continues to carve a legacy that combines passion, intellect, and sharp business acumen.

Gautam Gambhir Net Worth 2025: Cricket Earnings and IPL Fortunes

The cornerstone of Gambhir's wealth is undoubtedly his cricket career. His tenure as a distinguished opener for India brought him significant earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His stints with franchises like Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League augmented his income considerably.

Post-retirement, Gambhir transitioned smoothly into coaching and mentoring roles. Notably, his mentoring role with KKR reportedly fetched him up to ₹25 crore per IPL season. As the Indian cricket team's head coach since July 2024, he commands an annual salary of ₹14 crore, including performance-based incentives. This shift from player to coach hasn't just added to his bank balance but also enhanced his stature in Indian cricket.

Brand Endorsements Bolstering Gautam Gambhir's Wealth

Source of Income Estimated Earnings International Cricket Significant BCCI payouts IPL Playing Career Substantial contracts (Delhi Daredevils, KKR) IPL Mentoring (KKR) ₹25 crore per season Indian Team Head Coach ₹14 crore annually + incentives

Note: Figures are estimates or descriptions provided; some items (e.g., BCCI payouts, IPL playing contracts) are listed descriptively where exact amounts were not specified.

Gambhir's appeal extends beyond the cricket field, making him a sought-after face for endorsements. Brands like Redcliffe Labs, CoinDCX, Pinnacle Specialty Vehicles (PSV), and CricPlay have banked on his reputation and credibility. These partnerships bring in a steady stream of income, adding polish and profit to his financial portfolio.

Real Estate and Investments: The Silent Wealth Builders of Gautam Gambhir

True wealth is often rooted in tangible assets and savvy investments. Gambhir owns a lavish home in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, valued at around ₹15 crore. His real estate footprint expands with plots in Jaypee Wish Town, Greater Noida worth ₹4 crore, and another property in Malakpur village valued at ₹1 crore.

His portfolio also includes significant stakes in financial instruments across top-tier funds such as HDFC Equity Fund, Kotak Mahindra Group, and ICICI Prudential Fund. This diversification speaks volumes about his strategic financial planning.

Business Ventures, Commentary, and Politics: The Extra Income Streams of Gautam Gambhir

Beyond cricket and investments, Gambhir's ventures span multiple domains. He has interests in apparel businesses, restaurant chains, and real estate firms. His foray into cricket commentary with Star Sports post-retirement added another feather to his cap, offering both visibility and income.

Gambhir also served as a Member of Parliament from 2019 to 2024, a role that not only enhanced his public profile but contributed to his earnings.

Gautam Gambhir's ₹265 crore net worth is no accident but the result of calculated moves on and off the field.

NOTE: This article is based on available reports; actual figures and details may vary.