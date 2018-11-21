India Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Glenn Maxwell hits Spidercam with sliced shot

Maxwell hit three sixes in a row in the 14th over in Brisbane and appeared to fancy another hat-trick when he racked up a fourth boundary two overs later.

But he mishit his next attempt at a maximum, sending the ball high and colliding with the Spidercam – or Flying Fox as it is called by the host broadcaster – as can be seen in the video below.

Maxwell will have been grateful for the intervention of the camera, which may well have saved him from being caught at long-off.