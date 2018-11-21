India Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Glenn Maxwell hits Spidercam with sliced shot

Brisbane, Nov 21: Glenn Maxwell clattered the Gabba's Spidercam with a sliced shot during the first Twenty20 match against India.
Maxwell hit three sixes in a row in the 14th over in Brisbane and appeared to fancy another hat-trick when he racked up a fourth boundary two overs later.
But he mishit his next attempt at a maximum, sending the ball high and colliding with the Spidercam – or Flying Fox as it is called by the host broadcaster – as can be seen in the video below.
Maxwell will have been grateful for the intervention of the camera, which may well have saved him from being caught at long-off.
WHACK! 💥 Loads of entertainment in Glenn Maxwell's knock at the Gabba!#AUSvIND @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/Co8H13sw4Z— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 21, 2018
