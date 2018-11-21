Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Glenn Maxwell hits Spidercam with sliced shot

By Opta
India Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Glenn Maxwell hits Spidercam with sliced shot

Brisbane, Nov 21: Glenn Maxwell clattered the Gabba's Spidercam with a sliced shot during the first Twenty20 match against India.

Maxwell hit three sixes in a row in the 14th over in Brisbane and appeared to fancy another hat-trick when he racked up a fourth boundary two overs later.

But he mishit his next attempt at a maximum, sending the ball high and colliding with the Spidercam – or Flying Fox as it is called by the host broadcaster – as can be seen in the video below.

Maxwell will have been grateful for the intervention of the camera, which may well have saved him from being caught at long-off.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 15:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue