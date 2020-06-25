Cricket
Good to be back on park: Rohit Sharma has his first outdoor training following Covid-19 lockdown relaxation

By

Mumbai, June 25: India's star batsman and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma returned on the field on Thursday (June 25) as he had his first outdoor training session post relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown.

The Mumbaikar, who last played competitive cricket during the T20I series in New Zealand before a hamstring injury ruled him out.

"Good to be back on the park getting some work done, felt like myself after a long time," Rohit wrote on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram

Good to be back on the park getting some work done 🤩 felt like myself after a long time ✅

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

However, from the post, it couldn't be ascertained which ground he trained. Rohit like his other teammates had been confined to his house after the nationwide lockdown was enforced on March 25 to curb the outbreak of COVID19.

Rohit, like others, was confined to his flat in Mumbai during the lockdown and often revealed that he missed training on the field. He was eager to get back on the ground and begin practising but couldn't go outside as the number of cases were on the rise.

Rohit on June 23 completed 13 years in international cricket and the explosive opener took to social media to not only thank his fans and loved ones for always supporting him, but also spoke about how he has lived a dream.

Taking to Twitter, Rohit wrote: "Grateful for 13 amazing years and counting... never thought that playing in the gullies of Borivali would lead to this someday, me living my dream." Rohit's debut ODI came against Ireland on June 23, 2007, in Belfast. Rahul Dravid was captain of the team while MS Dhoni -- under whom Rohit played the initial years of his international career -- was out with an injury, thus allowing Dinesh Karthik to take his place behind the stumps.

Earlier this month, Rohit's Test teammate Cheteshwar Pujara started batting in the nets in Rajkot. Pacer Shardul Thakur had become the first Indian cricketer to resume training last month, after he bowled in the nets at Boisar in Palghar district.

Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 19:46 [IST]
