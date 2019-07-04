ICC World Cup 2019: Google CEO Sundar Pichai quotes MS Dhoni as he responds to Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter

The 46-year-old head of California-based internet giant - was spotted with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar, who is in England as the expert analyst for the official broadcasters of the showpiece event, took to his Twitter handle to post a couple of images with Pichai.

"Kya yeh Sundar pic-hai?" Sachin wrote on his Twitter handle.

Kya yeh Sundar pic-hai? 😀 pic.twitter.com/vEuZKJlu6r — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 3, 2019

Pichai responded the former captain's tweet by using the catchphrase of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Pichai wrote, "As Mahi bhai would say, 'Bahut Badhiya'. Pleasure watching the game with you, brought back great memories, till next time."

As Mahi bhai would say, "Bahut Badhiya"😀😀Pleasure watching the game with you, brought back great memories, till next time 🏏 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 3, 2019

India lost the game against England to the disappointment of Indian supporters.

Earlier, Pichai said that when he came to the US, he found baseball a bit challenging and he predicted a final between India and England on July 14.

"It (ICC Cricket World Cup final match) should be (between) England and India. But, you know, Australia and New Zealand, these are all very, very good teams," Pichai told a Washington audience that included US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and top corporate executives from India and the US during the India Ideas Summit of USIBC wherein he received the Global Leadership Award last month.

Pichai shared some of his cricket and baseball experiences in the United States.

"When I first came here, I tried to kind of adapt to baseball. I have to say it was a bit challenging. In my first game, I was proud because I hit the ball on the back. It's a really good shot in cricket. I was like, well look, what I did. But people didn't appreciate it.

"In cricket when you run, you always take your bat with you. So I also ran between base with my bat as well. So eventually, I realised baseball was a bit difficult. I can adjust on many things, but I'm going to stick to cricket," he said.

"There is a cricket World Cup going on. It's a wonderful tournament... rooting for India to do well. But there's a lot at stake here," Pichai said.