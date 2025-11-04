Cricket Shining Tribute! Govind Dholakia To Honour India’s World Cup-Winning Women Cricketers With Diamonds And Solar Panels By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 1:02 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

In a heartwarming gesture celebrating India's first-ever ICC Women's World Cup triumph, Surat-based industrialist and Rajya Sabha MP Govind Dholakia has announced a series of special rewards for the victorious Indian women's cricket team.

The founder and chairman of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., Dholakia revealed that each member of the champion side will receive handcrafted diamond jewellery and solar panels for their homes.

Ahead of the World Cup final against South Africa, Dholakia had penned a letter to BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, expressing his admiration for the team's resilience and commitment. In the letter, he wrote, "Just as they bring light to our country, may their lives always shine brightly," reflecting his intention to honour the players with gifts that symbolise brilliance and sustainability.

The Indian women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, created history on November 2 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, clinching a 52-run victory over South Africa to lift their maiden World Cup title. The emphatic win sparked celebrations across the country and drew praise from every corner of the sporting fraternity.

Adding to the wave of appreciation, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia announced on Monday that the Board will reward the team with a cash prize of ₹51 crore, covering players, support staff, and selectors. In addition, the ICC has confirmed a ₹39.55 crore payout to the Indian team for their title-winning campaign.

Dholakia's thoughtful gesture highlights the growing recognition and respect for women's cricket in India. His contribution, blending the luxury of diamonds with the sustainability of solar power, is symbolic of the team's journey - one defined by hard work, brilliance, and purpose.

As India continues to bask in the glory of this historic achievement, such tributes not only celebrate the champions of today but also inspire the next generation of girls to take up the sport and dream big under the shining light of success.