GT vs CSK IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Chasing a decent 170, Gujarat found themselves in deep trouble as their top-five were back in the dugout. The debutants were missing their in-form batsman and captain Hardik Pandya in the middle wickets kept falling at the other end. Miller - who walked into the middle at 16 for 3 - continued to wage a lone battle for his side and ensured there was a senior batter into the middle.

Things started changing for the Titans after the 13th over when the scoreboard read 87 for 5. Miller was joined by stand-in captain Rashid Khan and the duo shifted gears in style. Miller (94* off 51) and Rashid (40 off 21) turned the tide for Gujarat with their partnership of 70 off 37 in the slog overs.

After the 15th over, the duo went all guns blazing and CSK bowlers had no answer to their assault in the death overs. Rashid milked 25 runs from the 18th over bowled by Chris Jordan and that changed the complexion of the game.

Dwayne Bravo tried to bring his team in the hunt by dismissing Rashid in the penultimate over but Jordan - who was tasked with bowling the final over - had only 12 runs to defend, which is always a cakewalk for the chasing side, especially when a set player, batting in the 80s, is present at the crease.

Earlier the only positive for the Super Kings was that their opener Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form and scored an impressive 48-ball 73. He shared a crucial 92-run stand with senior batter Ambati Rayudu. The two were the only key takeaways for CSK with the bat after they were being put in to bat first.

But the Titans came back strongly in the death overs by first getting the wickets of Gaikwad and Rayudu (46) and kept CSK some 10-15 runs short. Shami (1/20) and Alzarri Joseph (2/34) starred with the ball for the Titans.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from GT and CSK IPL 2022 match:

Ravindra Jadeja, the losing captain: We started brilliantly, as a bowling unit we did well in the first 6 overs. When we were batting, the wicket was holding up a bit. The ball was gripping, but we didn't execute our plans in the last 5 overs. I thought CJ could execute his yorkers, but he couldn't do so. That's the beauty of T20 cricket.

Rashid Khan, the winning captain: It's an amazing feeling in IPL, it's a dream come true to lead the team, and delivering that is something special. Just that we wanted to take the game deep. We were capable of chasing 90 runs in the last 7 overs, and that was the plan. We were trying to take the game as deep as possible. I haven't batted in the first 5 games, that was the discussion, so I wanted to take the responsibility. We wanted two batters to score big, I just had a discussion with Miller and we tried to strike the ball hard. I needed to step up and take the responsibility, just wanted to back myself and that was the plan.

David Miller, the player of the match: I have been really working hard on my fitness. It does take me back to memory lane [referring to the innings he played for KXIP], it was sort of play my game, see the ball hit the ball, with the rate already quite high, I wanted to express myself. It came off tonight and (I'm) pretty chuffed with the innings. Getting in with the position at 16/3 gives me an opportunity to shine, doesn't happen too often but when the ball was new it helps. Releases a lot of pressure, needed someone to help out at the back end. Exceptional over, in my opinion, that over was the game-changer and he struck it beautifully (on Rashid Khan's batting). In the first couple of games we got over the line with close wins, we could've probably lost 4 out of 6 rather than won 5 of 6. The dice rolled on our side and hopefully, it continues going forward.

GT vs CSK 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Rashid Khan (GT) 40 off 21 deliveries with a strike rate of 190.48.

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: David Miller (GT) - 154 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: David Miller (GT) - 6 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Maheesh Theekshana (CSK) - 2/14 in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: David Miller (GT)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Lockie Ferguson (GT) clocked the fastest delivery of 153.9 kmph

RuPay on the go fours of the match: David Miller (GT) - 8 fours

Player of the match: David Miller (GT)

Stats:

Most expensive figures for CSK in IPL

0/62(4) Lungi Ngidi v MI Delhi 2021

0/58(3.5) Chris Jordan v GT Pune 2022 *

0/58(4) Sam Curran v KKR Mumbai WS 2021

1/58(4) Mohit Sharma v SRH Hyderabad 2015

Highest scores for players batting #5 or below in IPL

103*Ben Stokes RPS v GL Pune 2017

101*David Miller PBKS v RCB Mohali 2013

100 Yusuf Pathan RR v MI Mumbai BS 2010

94*David Miller GT v CSK Pune 2022