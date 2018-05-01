Mohammad Hafeez cleared, Windies quick Beaton suspended from bowling

Hafeez was suspended from bowling by the ICC for a third time last November after his action was deemed to be illegal during a one-day international against Sri Lanka.

The 37-year-old underwent testing in Loughborough last month and has been cleared to turn his arm over again for his country.

Beaton, who was reported for a suspect action late last year, has been suspended from bowling for the Windies following testing.

An ICC statement said: "In accordance with the regulations, Beaton's international suspension will also be recognised and enforced by all National Cricket Federations for domestic cricket events played in their own jurisdiction, save that, with the consent of Cricket West Indies, Beaton may be able to play in domestic cricket events played in the Caribbean under the auspices of Cricket West Indies.

"The player can apply for a re-assessment after modifying his bowling action in accordance with clause 4.5 of the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations."

Source: OPTA/OmniSport