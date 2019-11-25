Harbhajan Singh hopes Sourav Ganguly changes selection panel

The 39-year-old reacted after wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was dropped from the Indian Twenty20 squad without getting a game in the recent home series against Bangladesh.

"I guess they r testing his heart #selectionpanelneedtobechanged need strong people there.. hope dada @SGanguly99 will do the needful," he tweeted.

Harbhajan quoted a tweet from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, to make his point.

I guess they r testing his heart 💔 #selectionpanelneedtobechanged need strong people there.. hope dada @SGanguly99 will do the needful https://t.co/RJiGVqp7nk — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 25, 2019

Tharoor had expressed disappointment at the 25-year-old Kerala player not getting an opportunity.

"Very disappointed to see @IamSanjuSamson dropped without a chance. He carried the drinks for three T20Is & has been promptly discarded. Are they testing his batting or his heart?" he asked.

The current selection panel is headed by MSK Prasad, who played six Tests and 17 ODIs for India, and comprises Devang Gandhi, Jatin Pranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Gagan Khoda.

'Mickey Mouse committee’ - Former India wicketkeeper tears into selectors

Earlier, former wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer had labelled the selection panel as a "Mickey Mouse committee" and questioning their inexperience said someone like Dilip Vegsarkar with great experience should lead the committee.

Samson has scored 112 runs from four games he played for Kerala in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championship. He played his only T20 International in 2015 against Zimbabwe.

(With inputs from PTI)