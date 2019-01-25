Hardik Pandya called up by India for New Zealand tour

All-rounder Pandya and international team-mate KL Rahul were suspended on January 11 following controversial comments made on the television show 'Koffee with Karan'.

The BCCI lifted the "interim suspension orders" against the pair - who both apologised to the board - with immediate effect on Thursday (January 24), pending the appointment and adjudication of the board's ombudsman.

Pandya will fly out to join his colleagues during their limited-overs tour of New Zealand, with India already 1-0 up in a five-match ODI series after an eight-wicket victory in Napier on Wednesday (January 23).

After the one-dayers, the tourists take on the Black Caps in a trio Twenty20 fixtures.

Batsman Rahul, meanwhile, has been added to the India A squad for the remainder of their one-day series against the England Lions.

"Hardik Pandya will be sent to New Zealand to join the team at the earliest and KL Rahul will join the India A squad to play the last three one-day games against England Lions," the BCCI said in a statement.