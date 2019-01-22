Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul's Koffee With Karan controversy: Rahul Dravid urges critics to 'not overreact'

"It is not that players did not make mistakes in the past. It is not that mistakes will not be made in the future despite our best efforts to educate the youth. But let us not overreact please," Dravid was quoted by The Hindu as saying.

Dravid, who is a true gentleman personified both on-field and off-field, said the team management will always face such issues and they'll have to sensitise and educate youngsters to prevent such controversies in future.

"Players come from different teams and their roles of responsibility need to be addressed. Issues will always be there and we have to educate and guide them. They should be told they can't abuse the system. I learnt from watching seniors in Karnataka, from parents and coaches. They were my role models. No one sat me down and gave me a lecture. I observed and learnt. The best learning process happens in the dressing room from your seniors. But we should not over-react.

"People forget in the past also incidents have happened. Today it gets highlighted more but I agree we need to keep mentoring them, educating them because challenges today are different on and off the field. They have to remember their responsibilities as Indian cricketers. It can't be everything was great earlier and everything is bad today," he was further quoted as saying.

The BCCI has suspended the two cricketers and their fate will be decided by an ombudsman, which will be appointed by the Supreme Court. The programme will also include all the age-group national teams and the A squads.

"The Indian senior team as well as the Emerging, A teams and U-19s will have behavioural counselling session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The course will deal with every aspect of a professional sportsperson's life. There will also be sessions on gender sensitivity," a senior BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.