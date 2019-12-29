Hardik Pandya posts adorable comment as KL Rahul shares picture with Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty, sparks rumours

New Delhi, Dec 29: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had an adorable comment for his India teammate and buddy KL Rahul's latest picture with Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty.

KL Rahul posted an image with his rumoured girlfriend and captioned it with a dialogue from iconic Hindi movie 'Hera Pheri', which starred Athiya's father, Suniel Shetty, "Hello, devi prasad....?".

Rahul's cricketer friends came up with several comments, some of them were hilarious while the others were adorable.

View this post on Instagram Hello, devi prasad....? A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Dec 27, 2019 at 10:15pm PST

Mayank Agarwal Rahul's Karnataka teammate and India opener Mayank Agarwal wrote another hilarious dialogue from the movie Hera Pheri, "Rakh! Phone Rakh!! #Babubhaiya" While his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan commented, "Good one bro." Suryakumar Yadav's comment Rahul's Kings XI Punjab teammate Mandeep Singh commented another funny dialogue from the movie, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Suniel Shetty commented with three laughing emojis and an 'OK Hand' emoji. While Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty also commented with three laughing emojis. Mumbai cricketer Suryakumar Yadav also made a funny comment on the post. Hardik Pandya's adorable comment But it was the comment from Hardik Pandya which drew everybody's attention. The Baroda cricketer, who is Rahul's best buddy in the Indian national side, commented, "cuties". Hardik's comment has once again triggered the rumours of Rahul dating the 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' actress. 27-year-old top-order batsman, who has been recently appointed the captain of KXIP for IPL 2020 season, has always remained tight-lipped about his relationship status. The Karnataka cricketer has been linked with several actresses like Athiya, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Nidhi Agerwal, and Sonam Bajwa. The cricketer has always stated that does not wish to discuss his personal life in the public but his pictures always trigger the speculations.